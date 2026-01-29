Eco Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% as demand, investment pick up

The Economic Survey has projected real GDP growth in FY27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent, with domestic demand and investment expected to gain strength amid an uncertain economic environment.

“With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even,” the survey said, highlighting that the outlook for FY27 was of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution but not pessimism.

The survey said that ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are expected to conclude during the year and could help reduce uncertainty on the external front.

Stressing that the domestic economy was on a stable footing, the survey said that given the external uncertainties, it was important to maintain adequate buffers and policy credibility. Terming FY26 an unusually challenging year, with penal tariffs creating stress for exporters and affecting business confidence, followed by the government’s push for reforms such as GST rationalisation and deregulation, the survey called FY27 a year of adjustment. The survey said that domestic demand and investment would continue to underpin economic growth in FY26. India’s economy is estimated to grow by 7.4 per cent in FY26, up from 6.5 per cent in FY25, according to the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office. The estimates indicate the economy’s resilience despite persistent external headwinds.

The survey highlighted that reform momentum over the last three years, along with stronger corporate and financial sector balance sheets and rising formalisation of employment, has raised India’s medium-term potential growth to 7 per cent. Continued implementation and coordination across the Centre and states, the survey said, will be critical for sustaining this higher growth frontier and moving it even higher. Improving fiscal discipline at the state level The Economic Survey said that emerging trends in state-level debt and deficits underscore the need for continued calibration, while raising concerns over the increasing reliance of some states on unconditional cash transfer programmes.

The survey recommended improved targeting, periodic review, and outcome-oriented design to mitigate fiscal rigidities. It called for a fiscal policy oriented towards expanding productive capacity and income growth rather than creating permanent expenditure commitments. “The recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission will play a critical role in shaping Centre-state fiscal relations, influencing the quantum and composition of resource transfers, and thereby affecting state-level fiscal outcomes,” the survey said. The 739-page document highlighted that any fiscal indiscipline at the state level casts a shadow on sovereign borrowing costs. It said that since markets price government debt on a consolidated basis, persistent revenue deficits or an expansion of committed expenditure at the state level could affect sovereign bond yields.