Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / MGNREGA work demand 'not linked' to rural distress: Economic Survey

MGNREGA work demand 'not linked' to rural distress: Economic Survey

Data does not show that states with more poverty and higher unemployment rates use more of the scheme's funds, it says

MGNREGA workers, labourers
Together, these states generated 51 crore person-days of employment | Representational Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Economic Survey for FY24 on Monday sought to discount the argument that links work demand under MGNREGS, the flagship rural employment guarantee programme, with people’s distress

The Survey said that if that was the case then data trends should show that states with more poverty and higher unemployment rates use more of the scheme’s funds and generate more employment person-days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Additionally, there might be a correlation between MGNREGS, short for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act/ Scheme, fund usage and reduced unemployment.

It said past studies have attempted to correlate MGNREGS demand with weather data to indicate real-time rural distress but such hypothesis needs verification.

The survey said that in FY24 Tamil Nadu had less than 1 per cent of the country’s poor population, but accounted for nearly 15 per cent of all MGNREGS funds released. Kerala, with only 0.1 per cent of the poor population, used almost 4 percent of MGNREGS funds.

Together, these states generated 51 crore person-days of employment.

More From This Section

Economic Survey LIVE: Inflationary pressure under control, core inflation running below 4%, says CEA

Private capex picked up in FY24, driving growth: Economic Survey FY24

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Economic Survey predicts India's growth at 6.5-7% in FY25

Eco survey flags concerns over rising retail participation in heated market

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey


In contrast, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with about 45 per cent (20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively) of the poor population, accounted for only 17 per cent (6 per cent and 11 per cent respectively) of MGNREGS funds and generated 53 crore person-days of employment.

The survey said that when the correlation coefficient between state-wise multidimensional poverty index and person-days generated is calculated, it indicates that MGNREGS fund usage and employment generation are not proportional to poverty levels.

Additionally, calculations reveal that there is little correlation between MGNREGS fund usage and rural unemployment rates. Data from FY23 shows that states with the highest rural unemployment rates did not necessarily use the most MGNREGS funds.

Contrary to the popular narrative, data does not support the idea that states with high rural unemployment rates in FY22 sought more MGNREGS funds in FY23.

The survey concluded that it is evident from data that MGNREGS work demand does not directly correlate with increased rural distress at a micro level.

The evolution of MGNREGS as work of last resort for village families to become more of a smart choice for household asset creation and sustainable income generation has also been noted previously. “This indicates that other important aspects must be factored in to explain the state-level differences in fund usage,” said the survey.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

117,254 DPIIT-recognised startups created 1.2 mn direct jobs: Eco Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts firm; Eco Survey in focus

Better utilisation of land will bring fixed cost of production: Survey

Apprenticeship to be re-calibrated to give flexibility in work hrs: Survey

India has decoupled economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions: Survey

Topics :Economic SurveyBudget 2024Union BudgetMGNREGA

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story