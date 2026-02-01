FM announces ₹10,000 crore scheme to promote biopharma manufacturing

In a major push towards making India a biopharma manufacturing hub, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Mission Biopharma Shakti with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years.

The five-year programme seeks to build domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars, as India’s disease burden shifts increasingly towards non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Addressing Parliament during the Budget session, Sitharaman said that biologic medicines would be critical to improving longevity and quality of life, while also remaining affordable.

To this end, the government will build an end-to-end ecosystem for the biopharmaceutical sector under Mission Biopharma Shakti.