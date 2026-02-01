Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / FM announces ₹10,000 crore scheme to promote biopharma manufacturing

FM announces ₹10,000 crore scheme to promote biopharma manufacturing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Mission Biopharma Shakti in the Budget, a five-year ₹10,000 crore programme to build domestic capabilities in biologics, biosimilars and clinical research

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi
Similarly, seven existing NIPERs will be upgraded to support advanced research, skill development and industry collaboration, FM said | Image: PTI
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a major push towards making India a biopharma manufacturing hub, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Mission Biopharma Shakti with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years.
 
The five-year programme seeks to build domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars, as India’s disease burden shifts increasingly towards non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders.
 
Addressing Parliament during the Budget session, Sitharaman said that biologic medicines would be critical to improving longevity and quality of life, while also remaining affordable.
 
To this end, the government will build an end-to-end ecosystem for the biopharmaceutical sector under Mission Biopharma Shakti.
 
This includes the creation of a biopharma-focused research and talent network, with the establishment of three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs).
 
Similarly, seven existing NIPERs will be upgraded to support advanced research, skill development and industry collaboration.
 
The programme will also establish a nationwide network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites.
 
This, Sitharaman said, will be aimed at accelerating drug development, improving regulatory standards and enhancing India’s credibility as a preferred destination for global clinical research.
 
The move comes at a time when the Centre has been taking steps to reduce the regulatory burden for medicine exporters and clinical research. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

What are the three kartavyas guiding FM Sitharaman's Budget 2026 vision?

From animation labs to hostels: Key education announcements in Budget 2026

FM proposes incentives of ₹100 cr for single municipal bond issuances

Budget 2026: Electronics manufacturing outlay doubled to ₹40,000 crore

Topics :Budget 2026Budget and IndustryIndian pharmaPharma sectorPharma industry

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story