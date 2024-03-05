Home / Budget / News / Punjab govt presents state Budget for FY25 with over Rs 2 trn outlay

Punjab govt presents state Budget for FY25 with over Rs 2 trn outlay

Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:13 PM IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of over Rs 2 trillion, and said health and education are the focus areas of the government.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, he said while presenting the budget in the state assembly.

Of the total annual outlay of over Rs 2 trillion, Cheema said, Rs 13,784 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector and Rs 16,987 crore for the education sector.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

