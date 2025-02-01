Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Rahul Gandhi criticises Union Budget as 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

Rahul Gandhi criticises Union Budget as 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

The Congress earlier criticised the Union Budget as bereft of cure to "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Rahul Gandhi said solving the economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Union Budget as a "band-aid for bullet wounds," saying that the Centre was "bankrupt of ideas".

He said solving the economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. 

"A band-aid for bullet wounds! Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift," Gandhi said in a post on X  The Congress earlier criticised the Union Budget as bereft of cure to "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, and a complicated GST system that the economy is suffering from. 

It also accused the Narendra Modi government of appearing to offer "bonanza" to Bihar, governed by NDA ally Nitish Kumar, and "cruelly" ignoring Andhra Pradesh, another pillar of the same alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2025 LIVE news: Tax relief for middle-class; Bihar in focus in FM Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2025: Civil aviation gets Rs 2,400 cr, UDAN funds cut to Rs 540 cr

India's tax relief might not spur growth or debt reduction: Moody's

Zero tax for income up to Rs 12.75 lakh. See how much you'll save

'Tax cuts to boost consumption', say top executives across sectors

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressUnion BudgetBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story