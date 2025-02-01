Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / 'Punjab once again ignored,' says CM Mann reacting to Union Budget

'Punjab once again ignored,' says CM Mann reacting to Union Budget

Reacting to the budget, CM Mann alleged that Punjab has once again been "ignored" in the budget presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Describing it as an "election budget", the leader said it only made announcements for Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed disappointment over the Union Budget on Saturday, claiming that the border state has been "ignored" once again and not given anything.

Describing it as an "election budget", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it only made announcements for Bihar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth budget in Parliament on Saturday.

Reacting to the budget, Mann alleged that Punjab has once again been "ignored" in the budget presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

"The Union government has not given anything to the farmers and youngsters of Punjab," he said in a post on X.

 

Also Read

Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas, Athawale

Punjab CM should resign immediately: Athawale on Ambedkar statue vandalism

Parvesh Verma

Delhi polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma alleges AAP bringing people from Punjab

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

Anti-Constitution: BJP slams AAP over vandalisation of Ambedkar's statue

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM condemns attempt to vandalise Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar

Chart

Odisha fiscally healthiest; Punjab, AP, WB laggards: NITI Aayog report

The chief minister criticised the Centre for not announcing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops or any package for the state's industry.

"The Centre has neither given an MSP to farmers on their crops nor has the state been given any package for any industry. Punjab has not been given anything that can improve its economy and future," he said.

"This budget is only an election budget, in which there are announcements only for the state of Bihar," Mann added.

Once again, the Centre has meted out stepmotherly treatment to Punjab and Punjabis in the budget, he said, adding, "But we will make Punjab stand on its own feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi

Budget 2025 LIVE: Unlike past Budgets that filled the treasury, this fills people's pockets, says PM

Education loan

Budget 2025: How students benefit from lower TCS on foreign remittances

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

Narendra Modi

Modi turns to India's middle class to revive growth in rough global year

Saving, Save Money

Tax bonanza: What Budget 2025 means for India's beleaguered middle-class

Topics : Punjab Bhagwant Mann AAP government Union Budget Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon