State must help raise gig workers' pay, regulate platforms: Economic Survey

Additionally, the survey noted that as platforms have become essential for finding workers and work, there is a concentration of power, which raises concerns over fees, algorithms, and worker protections. Policy initiatives should resolve this through competition rules, data access, and algorithmic transparency.
This comes after growing unrest and mobilisation among gig workers and unions, who have been protesting against low earnings, arbitrary incentives, algorithmic control, unsafe working conditions, and limited financial inclusion.
“The Economic Survey rightly recognises the rapid growth of India’s gig workforce and the need to balance regulation with flexibility. However, flexibility must not come at the cost of dignity, fair wages, and social security. When nearly 40 per cent of gig and platform workers earn below ₹15,000 per month and face income volatility, algorithmic control, and limited financial inclusion, stronger labour protections are no longer optional — they are urgent,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).