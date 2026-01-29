State must help raise gig workers' pay, regulate platforms: Economic Survey

Gig workers should engage in such work out of choice rather than necessity, and policy should use upskilling to enable upward mobility, better pay, and stable incomes, the survey said.

India’s gig economy has grown from 7.7 million workers in FY21 to 12 million in FY25, a 55 per cent jump in the last four years. Growth of gig workers outpaces overall employment and now constitutes over 2 per cent of the total workforce in India, the survey said, citing ISF data.

The survey identified access to credit and productive assets such as vehicles and specialised equipment as major hurdles that prevent workers from upgrading from low- to medium-skilled gigs. It suggested that platforms and employers must be encouraged by the state to co-invest in assets and training that would allow upward mobility. The market also needs to be incentivised to offer more flexible and agile financial products that consider the income patterns of gig workers, the survey said.