Interim Budget LIVE: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament to present Budget

Interim Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce her sixth Budget today, which will be an Interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year. The finance minister's speech will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) News as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). FM Sitharaman will deliver the Interim Budget which will be a "vote-on-account". The minister will also table the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which is under President's Rule. The central government has stated it has no legislative agenda for the session. The Budget session is set to have eight sittings in total. The Budget Session in Parliament started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address in the new Parliament building. The President applauded the many accomplishments of the Indian government over the last year, including the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, Chandrayaan-3, and the G20 Summit. READ: Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Budget will centre around "Nari Shakti". He added that the Budget will have "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent. Last week, at the 125th anniversary of Delhi's Hindu College, the finance minister stated that the central government would orient its policies towards improving four groups namely women, the youth, farmers, and the poor. The President also stated that the success over the last year needed to be credited to practices exercised over the last 10 years.