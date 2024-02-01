Interim Budget LIVE: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament to present Budget

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: The government will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget speech. Catch the updates here
Interim Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce her sixth Budget today, which will be an Interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year. The finance minister's speech will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) News as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). FM Sitharaman will deliver the Interim Budget which will be a "vote-on-account". The minister will also table the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which is under President's Rule. The central government has stated it has no legislative agenda for the session. The Budget session is set to have eight sittings in total.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:20 AM IST