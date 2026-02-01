Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP for FY27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, pegged the fiscal deficit for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) at 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 4.4 per cent in FY26.

“The fiscal deficit is one of the key operational indicators for debt targeting. I am happy to inform this August House that I have fulfilled my commitment made in 2021–22 to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP. In the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025–26, the fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.4 per cent of GDP, in line with the Budget Estimates (BE). In keeping with the new path of fiscal prudence and debt consolidation, the fiscal deficit for 2026–27 is estimated at 4.3 per cent of GDP,” Sitharaman said.