Budget 2026 aims to reduce fiscal deficit, boost capex and growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while maintaining high capital expenditure (Capex) and growth.

"This is one such unique Budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the Budget also has the combination of high Capex and high growth," he said.

"We aim to become the world’s third-largest economy soon," he added.

PM Modi said the Budget serves as a "highway of immense opportunities", adding that it seeks to turn current aspirations into reality and strengthen the foundation for the country’s future development.