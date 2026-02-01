Budget 2026 changes SGB tax rules, ends blanket capital gains exemption

If you invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) to save tax and gain exposure to gold, the Union Budget 2026–27 brings an important clarification you should be aware of.

In her Budget announcement on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed tightening the conditions under which capital gains exemption on SGBs will be available.

Under the new proposal, capital gains on Sovereign Gold Bonds will be tax-exempt only if:

You are an individual investor

You subscribed to the bond at the time of original issue, and

You hold the bond continuously until redemption on maturity

In simple terms, if you buy SGBs directly from the government at issuance and stay invested for the full tenure (usually eight years), your capital gains at maturity will continue to remain completely tax-free, as before.

However, if you purchase SGBs from the secondary market or exit before maturity, the exemption will no longer apply, and capital gains tax will be charged as per applicable rules. The Budget also proposes that this exemption framework will apply uniformly to all Sovereign Gold Bond issuances by the Reserve Bank of India, removing any ambiguity across different tranches. "It is proposed to provide that the exemption from capital gains tax in respect of Sovereign Gold Bonds shall be available only where such bonds are subscribed to by an individual at the time of original issue and are held continuously until redemption on maturity, It is also proposed to provide that this exemption applies uniformly to all issuances of Sovereign Gold Bonds by the Reserve Bank of India," said the FM.

With gold prices hitting record highs recently, investors have been flocking to Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) as the ultimate "safe haven" asset. However, the Finance Bill 2026 just introduced a significant curveball that changes the math for anyone buying these bonds on the stock exchange. 1. The "Original Subscriber" Rule Under the previous regime, anyone holding an SGB until maturity enjoyed a tax-free exit on capital gains, regardless of where they bought it. The New Income Tax Act, 2025, changes this fundamentally: Restriction: The capital gains tax exemption at redemption is now only available to the original subscriber.

Strict Requirement: You must have subscribed to the bonds during the initial RBI issue and held them continuously until maturity to claim the exemption. 2. Impact on Secondary Market Buyers If you have been buying SGBs from the stock exchange (secondary market) to take advantage of the tax-free maturity, the rules have changed: No More Exemption: Gains upon redemption for secondary market buyers will now be treated as taxable capital gains. Uniform Application: This rule applies across all RBI bond series, leaving no room for ambiguity. 3. Why the Crackdown? The government’s intent is clear: they want to reward long-term primary investors rather than those trading bonds in the secondary market to secure tax-free exits.