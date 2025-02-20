UP Budget 2025-26: Infra, welfare remain Yogi's focus; key announcements

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , presented its ninth budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly on Thursday (February 20). Finance Minister Suresh Khanna unveiled a budget of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, which marks a 9.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

In line with the Yogi government's previous Budgets, this one also focused on infrastructure, education, health, social security, and economic growth, with specific allocations for various sectors.

Key highlights of UP Budget

- The total budget size is Rs 8.08 trillion, with a capital expenditure share of 20.5 per cent, focusing on infrastructure, industry, mobility, and investment promotion .

- The fiscal health index has improved significantly from 37.0 in 2014-2019 to 45.9 in 2022-23, making UP a "front-runner state" in fiscal management.

- The state's capital expenditure has risen from 14.8 per cent to 19.3 per cent in the last five years, surpassing the national average for major states.

- Target set to make UP a $1 trillion economy by implementing sector-wise action plans across agriculture, infrastructure, IT, healthcare, education, tourism, and investment .

UP Budget 2025-26: Infrastructure and urban development

- Four new expressways have been announced.

- Rs 22 per cent of the budget is allocated for infrastructure development .

- Smart City Mission : 58 municipal corporations will be developed as smart cities.

- Rs 400 crore allocated for the State Smart City Scheme.

- Rs 800 crore for Green Road Infrastructure Development (Urban).

- Rs 1000 crore for Urban Flood & Stormwater Drainage Scheme.

- Rs 450 crore for Kanha Gaushala and stray cattle shelters.

- Rs 50 crore for new urban infrastructure services.

UP Budget 2025-26: Transport and connectivity

- Rs 400 crore for UP State Road Transport Corporation to expand bus fleets and develop depots.

- Rs 100 crore for purchasing medium-range electric buses and Rs 50 crore for charging stations under the CM Gram Jodo Yojana.

UP Budget 2025-26: Education and skill development

- 13 per cent of the budget is allocated to education.

- Rs 24 crore to provide laptops and smartphones to government employees for online work.

- Hostel construction for working women in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra with a Rs 170 crore budget.

- Expansion of Atal Residential Schools, with plans to increase student capacity from 360 to 1000 per school .

- Rs 50 crore for science parks, science cities, and observatories in cities like Agra and Varanasi .

UP Budget 2025-26: Healthcare and social welfare

- Rs 6 per cent of the budget allocated to health and medical services .

- Rs 252 crore for UP CM Bal Seva Yojana , supporting children orphaned due to Covid-19.

- Rs 971 crore for additional honorarium payments to Anganwadi workers .

- Rs 100 crore for CM Sashakt Suposhan Yojana (nutritional support for mothers and children).

- Rs 4119 crore for integrated child development projects .

- Rs 2980 crore for widow pension payments .

- Rs 700 crore for Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana (financial aid for girls' education and well-being).

- Rs 55,000 for same-caste marriages and Rs 61,000 for inter-caste marriages under the Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana .

UP Budget 2025-26: Women empowerment & welfare schemes

- Meritorious female students to receive scooters under a new initiative.

- Construction of working women hostels in key cities.

- Strengthening Anganwadi centers and nutritional programs for women and children.

UP Budget 2025-26: Agriculture & farmers’ welfare

- Rs 11 per cent of the budget is allocated to agriculture and allied services .

- Rs 1,050 crore for CM Kisan Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, providing financial aid in case of accidental death/disability.

- Rs 509 crore for solar pump installations under PM Kusum Yojan.

- Rs 124 crore for promoting natural farming across all districts.

- Rs 251 crore for Seed Park Development Project under the UP Seed Self-Reliance Policy 2024.

- Rs 200 crore for agricultural productivity enhancement schemes .

- Rs 200 crore for the World Bank-aided UP AgriEase Project .

UP Budget 2025-26: Employment & MSME growth

- 92,919 new government jobs to be filled through direct recruitment.

- 1.65 crore people employed in 96 lakh MSME units, making UP the leading state in small-scale industries.

UP Budget 2025-26: Housing & rural development

- Rs 4,882 crore for PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) to build more than 36 lakh rural homes.

- Rs 1,200 crore for CM Awas Yojana (Gramin) .

- Rs 1,088 crore for road maintenance under PM Gram Sadak Yojana .

- Rs 427 crore for Deendayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushalya Yojana , training youth for employment.

- Rs 5,372 crore allocated to generate 34 crore person-days under MNREGA .

UP Budget 2025-26: Revenue generation targets

- Excise duty collection target: Rs 63,000 crore .

- Stamp & registration revenue target: Rs 38,150 crore .

- Vehicle tax collection target: Rs 14,000 crore .

UP Budget 2025-26: Energy & digital development

- 8 new data center parks to be developed.

- Ayodhya to be developed as a Solar City .

- Rs 4,100 crore for Amrit 2.0 Scheme, improving urban water supply infrastructure.

- 39 lakh new drinking water connections provided under this scheme.

UP Budget 2025-26: Special announcements

- Two free LPG cylinders per year for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

- Rs 50 crore for new urban development programs.