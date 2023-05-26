Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah plans to invest Rs 120 crore in the next two-three years to boost its technology skilling platforms, the company said on Friday.

PW Skills plans to invest the corpus in development of technology and the platform, content including vernacular courses, onboarding industry experts and bolstering the ecosystem to provide jobs.

PW co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said PW Skills aims to address the prevalent issue of inaccessibility and steep pricing of most technology and upskilling courses.

He said that the courses often lack a focus on practical training and the teaching of basics, emphasising jargon instead.

"There is a significant gap in training availability in vernacular languages. PW Skills is committed to bridging these gaps by investing Rs 120 crore in the next 2-3 years to bolster our offerings by providing quality content, taught from the basics by industry professionals, at highly competitive prices," Maheshwari said.

The company is also planning to expand into joint certification courses with top colleges, diploma courses, and technology courses in vernacular languages.

PW Skills at present offers hybrid courses in data science, Java, C++, full-stack web development, and other tech courses at disruptive pricing for Rs 3,500 onwards.

PW Skills CEO Sudhanshu Kumar said that the company will further explore blockchain, cybersecurity, and AR/VR-focused courses to strengthen India's talent pipeline.

"Our goal is to prepare 10 lakh skilled tech workforce within the next 3 years," Kumar said.

PW Skills claims to be the largest online platform for teaching tech skills to 1.5 lakh learners, offering courses in Hindi, English, and in mix of Hindi and English.

Out of the total, 50,000 learners are enrolled in paid batches, while the remaining are in the free courses offered by PW Skills.

Around 30,000 learners of PW Skills hail from the hindi speaking belt such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh etc.