PNB Housing well capitalised to support loan growth in FY24: Girish Kousgi

PNB Housing’s gross NPA (non-performing assets) stood at 3.83 per cent at the end of 2022-23. What is your GNPA and loan growth targets for this financial year?

After the recent raising of capital, the company is well capitalised to support its loan growth in 2023-24. There is no challenge of that aspect affecting our growth. The raised capital will be used for growth as the company sees a huge opportunity in the prime housing segment in years to come.