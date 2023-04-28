Govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024



In a notification issued on Friday, the government appointed Interim Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty the chairman of LIC until June 29, 2024. He would then take over the role of MD & CEO until June 7, 2025, that is until the age of 62 years. The government has decided to abolish the post of chairman at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India from end-June 2024. The insurance behemoth, instead, would be headed by a managing director and CEO.



The Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules and The LIC Act 1959 was amended in 2021 for doing away with the post of chairman and the appointment of MD & CEO. Mohanty will be the first MD & CEO of LIC.



b) Thereafter, as chief executive officer and managing director till 07.06.2025 i.e. up to the date of attaining the age of 62 years, or till further orders, whichever is earlier in a pay scale of Rs 2,25,000 (fixed),” a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training stated. “Appointment of Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director, LIC, a) as chairperson of LIC for a period with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office till 29.06.2024

After the formation of the Narendra Modi government came in 2014, it decided to split the chairman’s post at public sector banks into non-executive chairman and managing director and CEO. Mohanty was given the additional charge of chairman of LIC on March 14 this year for three months, after M R Kumar’s term ended.



Mohanty joined LIC in 1985 as an apprentice officer and has around four decades of experience in the financial services industry. Before becoming LIC’s MD in February 2021, Mohanty was chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance. State Bank of India (SBI), however, is the only exception, which is still headed by a chairman. Like SBI, LIC also has four managing directors.