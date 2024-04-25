Home / Companies / News / 17,000 credit cards mapped to wrong users, no misuse reported: ICICI Bank

17,000 credit cards mapped to wrong users, no misuse reported: ICICI Bank

The second largest private sector lender, however, said that no instances of any misuse have been reported because of the error, and also promised to compensate users for any financial loss

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank on Thursday said nearly 17,000 credit cards issued recently have been erroneously mapped to the wrong users in digital channels.
 
The second largest private sector lender, however, said that no instances of any misuse have been reported because of the error, and also promised to compensate users for any financial loss.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has come to our notice that about 17,000 new credit cards, which were issued in the past few days were erroneously mapped in our digital channels to the wrong users," a bank spokesperson said in a statement.
 
There has been social media chatter about the error since last evening, and the same has been rectified now. An old user was apparently able to get a look into a newly-acquired credit card customer's details because of the wrongful mapping, but the reverse was not possible.

According to some experts, chances of transactions having gone through are rare because any Indian online website will ask for the one-time password to be sent to the newly acquired customer's mobile phone.
 
The ICICI spokesperson underlined that the impacted cards constitute only 0.1 per cent of its cards portfolio, and added that all the cards have been blocked. The customers will get new cards.
 
"No instance of misuse of a card from this set has been reported to us. However, we assure that the bank will appropriately compensate a customer in case of any financial loss," the statement said.
 
The discovery comes at a time when the regulator has been acting sternly against players for any lapses and put severe business restrictions on peer Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday.

Also Read

RBI action on Kotak Bank: Stock plunges 12% as analysts turn bearish

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank: What the restrictions mean for customers

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs

Dow sees quarterly sales below estimates over weak consumer durables demand

Tata Steel to invest £1.25 billion in electric arc furnace in Port Talbot

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs

IndiGo places $5 billion order for 30 A350-900 widebody aircraft

REC gets 60.5 bn yen green loan from Italian export credit agency SACE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI Bank Credit CardCredit cardsKotak Mahindra BankICICI Group

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story