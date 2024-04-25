Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Re-rating of Axis Bank's stock may continue in the near-future, believe analysts, as the risk-reward on the stock remains favourable amid healthy financials.
The bullish stance comes after the Mumbai-based lender delivered a strong outperformance in the March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on core pre-provision profit and net profit, with improving asset quality. Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) expanded, against expectations, even in a tough market.
On the bourses, Axis Bank stock price surged 5.2 per cent to Rs 1,119 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, and was the top gainer on
On the bourses, Axis Bank stock price surged 5.2 per cent to Rs 1,119 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, and was the top gainer on