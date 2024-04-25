Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Re-rating of Axis Bank 's stock may continue in the near-future, believe analysts, as the risk-reward on the stock remains favourable amid healthy financials.

The bullish stance comes after the Mumbai-based lender delivered a strong outperformance in the March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on core pre-provision profit and net profit, with improving asset quality. Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) expanded, against expectations, even in a tough market.



On the bourses, Axis Bank stock price surged 5.2 per cent to Rs 1,119 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, and was the top gainer on