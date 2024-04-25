Business Standard
Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

Axis Bank stock price: Shares of Axis Bank surged 5.2 per cent to Rs 1,119 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, It was the top gainer on the Sensex, and the Nifty50 indices

Axis Bank
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Re-rating of Axis Bank's stock may continue in the near-future, believe analysts, as the risk-reward on the stock remains favourable amid healthy financials.

The bullish stance comes after the Mumbai-based lender delivered a strong outperformance in the March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on core pre-provision profit and net profit, with improving asset quality. Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) expanded, against expectations, even in a tough market. 

On the bourses, Axis Bank stock price surged 5.2 per cent to Rs 1,119 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, and was the top gainer on
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

