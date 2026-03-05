1Point1 Solutions completes $33.37 million acquisition of Netcom BCC

Business process management firm 1Point1 Solutions on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Costa Rica-based peer Netcom Business Contact Center SA for $33.37 million.

The acquisition marks a strategic entry of 1Point1 Solutions into the central and Latin American market, the company said in a statement.

"Netcom strengthens our BFSI capabilities and establishes a strategic near-shore presence in Latin America, enabling us to serve clients with greater agility and regulatory alignment. As we integrate our AI stack across operations, we are not just expanding geographically, we are scaling human intelligence at a global level," 1Point1 Solutions Chairman and Managing Director, Akshay Chhabra, said.

With this transaction, 1Point1 Solutions establishes an immediate near-shore delivery presence across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama. "Looking ahead, 1Point1 remains committed to disciplined inorganic expansion, with plans to pursue 2-3 strategic acquisitions over the next three to four years to further strengthen domain depth, geographic reach, and AI-led capabilities," the statement said. Netcom BCC is a banking-focused BPM specialist with strong domain capabilities across collections, KYC and verification workflows, fraud monitoring, customer onboarding and credit administration. "The integration is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY27 topline. The company has outlined a roadmap targeting approximately 25 per cent annual growth while maintaining disciplined EBITDA margins in the 25-30 per cent range, supported by operational efficiencies and continued investments in technology and talent," the statement said.

As part of the integration, 1Point1 will progressively deploy its GenAI-enabled platforms across Netcom's operations to enhance productivity, compliance monitoring, quality assurance and customer outcomes. The combined entity will leverage a multi-shore delivery strategy spanning India, Europe, North, Central and Latin America, creating greater resilience, regulatory alignment, and scalability for global clients, the statement said. "Joining 1Point1 Solutions marks an exciting new chapter for Netcom BCC. With 1Point1's global platform, advanced AI capabilities and long-term growth vision, we are now positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients while creating expanded opportunities for our teams across Latin America," Netcom Business Contact Center Founder and Managing Director, Fernando Murillo, said.