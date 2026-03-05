Home / Companies / News / Adani Total Gas hikes industrial prices amid conflict in West Asia

Adani Total Gas hikes industrial prices amid conflict in West Asia

As a result of the attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes, transit through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, ‌which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally

It raised prices from Tuesday on gas consumed over ​and ‌above the 40 per cent daily contract quantity to ₹119 ($1.30) per standard cubic meter | Photo: X@Adani_Gas
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
India's Adani Total Gas (ATGL) has sharply raised ​prices for supplies to industrial clients, citing lower availability of gas due to ‌conflict in the Middle East, according to a customer notice seen by Reuters.

The company is a joint venture of Adani Group and French oil major TotalEnergies SE.

As a result of the attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes, transit through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, ‌which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of liquefied natural gas, has ground to a near-halt after some vessels in the area were hit.

"Due to recent geo-political developments impacting LNG ​supply routes, ATGL has received upstream gas curtailment, leading to ‌operational constraints," the company said.

It raised prices from Tuesday on gas consumed over ​and ‌above the 40 per cent daily contract quantity to ₹119 ($1.30) per standard cubic meter, the notice said.

Earlier prices were around ₹40 per standard ​cubic meter, ​a source said.

Adani Total Gas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ‌comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

