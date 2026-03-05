Adani Total Gas hikes industrial prices amid conflict in West Asia

India's Adani Total Gas (ATGL) has sharply raised ​prices for supplies to industrial clients, citing lower availability of gas due to ‌conflict in the Middle East, according to a customer notice seen by Reuters.

The company is a joint venture of Adani Group and French oil major TotalEnergies SE.

As a result of the attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes, transit through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, ‌which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of liquefied natural gas, has ground to a near-halt after some vessels in the area were hit.