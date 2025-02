Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Monday said funds managed by 360 ONE Asset will acquire 15 per cent stake in the company.

This investment by 360 ONE Asset will strengthen Bharti AXA’s growth trajectory and help it in expanding market share.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

“The investment will help accelerate the company’s plans to enhance its product offerings and expand its distribution network to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” the company said.