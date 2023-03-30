Home / Companies / News / 98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

Top challenges in optimising multi-cloud environment are lower in the US, UK, India, finds NetApp

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
98% senior IT leaders struggle with increasing cloud complexity: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Technology decision-makers are largely affected by cloud complexity as organisations increasingly move to multi-cloud environments, according to a report released by NetApp, a global, data-centric software company, on March 30.

The survey found that 98 per cent of senior IT leaders struggled with the increasing cloud complexity, which heightened cybersecurity risks, inconspicuous cloud strategy and lack of leadership buy-in. 

NetApp partnered with Wakefield Research to conduct the research among 1,300 tech and data executives at businesses in nine markets: US, EMEA (France, Germany, Spain, the UK), and APAC (India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia/New Zealand).  The survey, titled “2023 Cloud Complexity Report”, explored how executives are navigating cloud requirements that come from digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, along with the complexity of accelerated cloud adoption.

The dilemma has reached a tipping point where demand for a clear cloud strategy has increased to simplify the complexity to steer growth. 

According to the survey, businesses are exceeding their budget by 37 per cent due to cloud complexity. Though the ripple effect of cloud complexity continues to impact businesses, varying from market to market, top challenges in optimising a multi-cloud environment are lower in the US, UK and India. 

“Our global research report highlights paradigm shifts in how technology leaders look at and manage their cloud initiatives,” said Puneet Gupta, vice president and managing director, NetApp India/SAARC, in the report. Leaders face growing pressure to juggle their priorities that directly impact their efficiency and security relating to IT performance, cost optimisation and business growth in some capacity. 

Sustainability is an integral component with nearly eight in 10 tech executives citing environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes as critical to their cloud strategy. 

However, return on investment (ROI) is a concern among leadership with 84 per cent expecting returns through cloud strategy across the organisation.

Tech executives look to scaling AI and automation as a possible solution to offset workforce gaps and drive business innovation. Approximately 37 per cent of senior leaders intend to implement AI-driven applications in their cloud deployments by the next year. While big enterprises straggle, small companies with fewer than 250 employees are expected to reach the 50 per cent mark in the next year, and 63 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS IMPACT Percentage
Cybersecurity risk 45
Scepticism over leadership 44
Suboptimal use of business applications 44
Lack of visibility into business
operations		 42
Going overbudget 37
Burning out staff 31

Source: 2023 Cloud Complexity Report, NetApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCloudIT companiescybersecurity

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Also Read

Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

2 mn Indian jobs in AI, cybersecurity to remain unfilled in 2023: Study

Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT

AstraZeneca shot raised heart-related death risk in young women: Report

Unacademy gives pink slips to 380 employees in another round of layoffs

Online used-car marketplace Shift Technologies lays off 30% of workforce

OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to boost revenue

Adani airports' duty-free shops to give more space to non-liquor items

Next Story