Home / Companies / News / Accenture beats Q4 revenue estimates, plans $865m AI-driven restructuring

Accenture beats Q4 revenue estimates, plans $865m AI-driven restructuring

The Dublin-based company expects about $250 million in charges in the November quarter, on top of $615 million recorded in the fourth quarter, for a total of $865 million

Accenture
Accenture's restructuring signals strong demand and includes plans to expand its workforce in 2026, CFRA analyst Brooks Idlet said. Accenture has a strong reskilling operation internally, Idlet added, noting the company is focusing resources on higher-demand areas.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Accenture beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and unveiled a six-month, $865 million restructuring to realign its workforce and operations for rising demand in digital and AI services. 
The restructuring program highlights the broader trend of companies adapting their workforce and operations to meet growing demand for digital and AI services, while using restructuring to cut costs and funnel savings into training and operational efficiency. 
The plan includes severance and selected divestitures, with savings redirected to staff training and operational efficiency. 
The Dublin-based company expects about $250 million in charges in the November quarter, on top of $615 million recorded in the fourth quarter, for a total of $865 million. 
Accenture's restructuring signals strong demand and includes plans to expand its workforce in 2026, CFRA analyst Brooks Idlet said. Accenture has a strong reskilling operation internally, Idlet added, noting the company is focusing resources on higher-demand areas. 
Accenture said it is continuing to hire while rolling out a new talent strategy that emphasizes upskilling, phasing out roles with nonviable skills, and using AI to improve productivity. 
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 one-time fee for H-1B visas, part of his immigration crackdown, a move that has raised concerns about higher labor costs and limited access to skilled workers, especially for IT and consulting firms such as Accenture. 
Accenture secured approval for 1,568 H-1B visa beneficiaries in the first half of the year, US immigration data shows, placing it among the top 25 US employers using the program. 
Changes to H-1B visa policy are not likely to have a significant impact on Accenture's business, CEO Julie Sweet said, noting that only about 5 per cent of its US employees are employed on such visas. 
US federal contract delays and cancellations, which represented 8 per cent of revenue in 2024, reduced this years growth by roughly 20 basis points, company executives said in a post-earnings call. 
New bookings, a closely watched metric that measures future revenue based on contracts, were $21.3 billion for the quarter.
Accenture sees full-year 2026 revenue growth between 2 per cent and 5 per cent, slightly below estimates of 5.3 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $17.6 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $17.36 billion.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Public transport not allowed on Wipro campus: Chairman Azim Premji

JLR India operations remain unaffected by UK plant shutdown, cyber-attack

Microsoft halts cloud and AI services to Israel's defence ministry unit

Polycab promoters, others sell shares worth ₹1,740 cr via block deals

NTPC, NPCIL to invest ₹42K cr in 2,800 MW nuclear power plant in Rajasthan

Topics :Company NewsAccentureartifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story