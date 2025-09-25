Accenture beats Q4 revenue estimates, plans $865m AI-driven restructuring

Accenture beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and unveiled a six-month, $865 million restructuring to realign its workforce and operations for rising demand in digital and AI services.

The restructuring program highlights the broader trend of companies adapting their workforce and operations to meet growing demand for digital and AI services, while using restructuring to cut costs and funnel savings into training and operational efficiency.

The plan includes severance and selected divestitures, with savings redirected to staff training and operational efficiency.

The Dublin-based company expects about $250 million in charges in the November quarter, on top of $615 million recorded in the fourth quarter, for a total of $865 million.

Accenture's restructuring signals strong demand and includes plans to expand its workforce in 2026, CFRA analyst Brooks Idlet said. Accenture has a strong reskilling operation internally, Idlet added, noting the company is focusing resources on higher-demand areas. Accenture said it is continuing to hire while rolling out a new talent strategy that emphasizes upskilling, phasing out roles with nonviable skills, and using AI to improve productivity. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 one-time fee for H-1B visas, part of his immigration crackdown, a move that has raised concerns about higher labor costs and limited access to skilled workers, especially for IT and consulting firms such as Accenture.

Accenture secured approval for 1,568 H-1B visa beneficiaries in the first half of the year, US immigration data shows, placing it among the top 25 US employers using the program. Changes to H-1B visa policy are not likely to have a significant impact on Accenture's business, CEO Julie Sweet said, noting that only about 5 per cent of its US employees are employed on such visas. US federal contract delays and cancellations, which represented 8 per cent of revenue in 2024, reduced this years growth by roughly 20 basis points, company executives said in a post-earnings call. New bookings, a closely watched metric that measures future revenue based on contracts, were $21.3 billion for the quarter.