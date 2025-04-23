Accenture buys deep tech education startup firm TalentSprint from NSE

Accenture said it has bought deep tech education startup TalentSprint from NSE Academy, a unit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TalentSprint helps in transformational learning programmes for emerging and experienced professionals in partnership with top-tier academic institutions and leading enterprise technology providers.

The acquisition will bolster Accenture LearnVantage’s ability to drive growth through key university certifications and high-impact bootcamps, creating trained talent pools for enterprises and governments.

“TalentSprint’s end-to-end delivery capabilities of focused learning programmes provide a competitive value proposition for learners and enterprises alike, making it a great fit for our expanding LearnVantage business,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. “The addition of TalentSprint further boosts our ability to meet our clients' demand for training, helping their people gain the essential technology skills in emerging areas needed to reinvent their organisations and achieve greater business value.”

Founded in 2009, TalentSprint helps professionals with future-ready skills. Over the past 15 years, the company’s deep collaborations with leading enterprise technology providers and prestigious academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), International Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and globally renowned research institutions, ensure its programmes remain industry-relevant and deliver high-impact learning outcomes.