Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces key leadership appointments

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced key leadership changes, appointing Ashish Gupta as Brand Director of Skoda India and Nitin Kohli as Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, effective 1 May 2025.

Ashish Gupta moves from his current role as Brand Director at Volkswagen India to take charge of Skoda India, succeeding Petr Janeba, who returns to Skoda Auto in the Czech Republic. Gupta has over 20 years of experience in the automotive sector, including more than 12 years within the Volkswagen Group and five years leading the Volkswagen brand in India. His new role will involve driving growth, improving brand visibility, and expanding network presence for Skoda in India.

Nitin Kohli, currently handling Sales and Operations at Audi India, will step into Gupta’s former role at Volkswagen. With 25 years of experience in the automotive sector — including over a decade at SAVWIPL — Kohli will be tasked with leading Volkswagen's next phase in India.

The company stated that these leadership changes are part of its broader strategy to localise leadership and deepen understanding of the Indian market.

Piyush Arora, CEO and Managing Director of SAVWIPL, said the appointments align with the company’s efforts to build capabilities within its Indian operations. Jan Bures, Board Member and Executive Director, Sales, Marketing & Digital, noted the shift reflects SAVWIPL’s focus on building local teams capable of handling future challenges.

Commenting on the same, Jan Bures said, “Ashish and Nitin have consistently delivered impact with agility and customer-centric thinking. Their appointment is not just a leadership change; it signals a broader shift in how we are building resilient, future-ready teams from within India.”

The transitions are part of the Group’s ongoing restructuring and local talent development plans.