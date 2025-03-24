Acer India announces menstrual policy, one day paid leave per month

Acer India has introduced a menstrual leave policy that would give female employees one additional day of paid leave per month, as the tech firm joined a growing roster of companies that are looking to foster a more supportive workplace and champion gender-inclusivity.

In a statement, the company said its latest move would enable female staff to prioritise their menstrual health without impacting their regular leave entitlements.

"Acer India has introduced 'Matrika', a menstrual leave policy to foster a more inclusive and supportive workplace...Under this policy, female employees will be entitled to one additional day of paid leave each month...," Acer India said. ALSO READ: L&T offers one-day menstrual leave for women employees in parent group

According to the company, the move aligns with Acer India's broader vision of creating a workplace that champions gender inclusivity, health, and holistic employee support.

"A workplace that truly supports its people goes beyond policiesit fosters understanding, respect, and real change. With the 'Matrika' menstrual leave policy, we are taking a step toward normalising conversations around women's health and well-being," Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India said.

The company further said that as more organisations recognise the importance of menstrual leave, 'Matrika' sets Acer India apart as a forward-thinking employer that prioritises gender equality and employee-centric initiatives.

Earlier this month, in a first for a major corporate house, Larsen and Toubro, the engineering, procurement and construction major had announced a one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees, a move set to benefit about 5,000 women employees at the company.

Companies like Swiggy and Zomato have made announcements on menstrual leaves in the past, but Larsen and Toubro's move marked an instance of a major business house announcing such an initiative to ensure better work-life balance for its female employees.

Four states, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim and Kerala, have made provisions for menstrual leaves for their employees.