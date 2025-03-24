Ola, Uber drivers in Hyderabad begin 'No AC' protest today. Here's why

In Hyderabad, cab drivers have launched a ‘No AC’ campaign starting Monday to protest against the low fares offered by ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The protest follows a boycott of rides to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with drivers highlighting financial losses caused by the current fare structures.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) announced the campaign via a post on X, stating: “Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24.”

The TGPWU is demanding that cab aggregators adopt a uniform fare system—similar to government-mandated prepaid taxi fares—that accounts for fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and fair compensation for drivers.

TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin emphasised the disparity between the fares paid to drivers and the actual cost of operations. “There is a difference of close to Rs 300–400 between the fares charged by aggregators and prepaid taxis. Drivers often wait 3–4 hours at the airport for a return trip and pay 30 per cent commission to the app companies, leaving them with minimal earnings," he was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

Rising heat, rising costs

As summer temperatures climb, riders will now face non-AC rides unless they choose to tip drivers to turn it on. The union noted that operating with AC increases fuel consumption, pushing costs to Rs 16–18 per km, while drivers earn only Rs 10–12 per km under current aggregator pricing.

The TGPWU has urged customers to support drivers by tipping for AC services and understanding the financial strain many drivers face.

Meanwhile, some drivers are reportedly planning to surrender their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in protest, according to Telangana Today.

The TGPWU has also called on the Telangana government to step in and regulate the pricing policies of cab aggregators, ensuring fair and uniform charges that protect driver livelihoods.

This is not the first time such action has been taken—the union launched a similar ‘No AC’ campaign in April 2024, drawing attention to the growing discontent among gig workers in the transport sector.