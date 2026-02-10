ACME Solar secures 220 MW solar project with battery storage in MP

ACME Solar Holdings on Tuesday said it has secured a 220 MW solar project with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

The project is part of a 440 MW tender floated by RUMSL for the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, a company statement said.

The tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted in September 2025.

The project requires supplying power with a maximum annual CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of 35 per cent, along with 4 hours of peak supply (2 hours each in the morning and evening) at 95 per cent annual availability.