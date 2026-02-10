Lupin settles dispute with Astellas Pharma, keeps Mirabegron sales in US
Indian drugmaker Lupin said on Tuesday it has settled a patent infringement dispute with Japan's Astellas Pharma over the bladder disorder drug Mirabegron, allowing it to continue selling the product in the United States.
Under the agreement, Lupin and its US unit will pay Astellas $90 million, including a $75 million upfront payment and per-unit licensing fees on Mirabegron sales through September 2027, the company said in an exchange filing.
Lupin had previously disclosed the patent dispute with the Japanese drugmaker last April over its generic version of Myrbetriq, Astellas' overactive bladder drug.
