Ceigall India secures 220 MW solar project with BESS worth ₹1,700 cr

Ceigall India on Tuesday said it has secured a 220 MW solar project integrated with battery energy storage system worth ₹1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd.

The project was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism, the company said in a statement.

Ceigall India Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated February 9, 2026 from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of Unit 1 (220 MW) at the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, it added.

The tariff quoted for the project is ₹2.70 per kWh, with an approximate project value of ₹1,700 crore (including GST).