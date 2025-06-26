Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said

solar
The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has bagged standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh.

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani, the statement said.

The company's winning bid for the Kuppam project was at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh, it said.

Its winning bid for the Ghani project was at a tariff of Rs 2,22,000 per MW  per month with a capacity of 225 MW/450 MWh, as per the statement.

As part of the project, ACME Solar will receive viability gap funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh, or 30 per cent of the total project cost, whichever is lower, it said.

The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

Premium

We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Netherlands-based firm Prosus sees IPO upside in India as portfolio matures

Recycling industry to outgrow mining sector by 2050, says Tata Steel MD

Vodafone Idea plans to raise $2.9 billion in loans to boost network

Topics :ACME Solar HoldingsACME Solarenergy sector

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story