ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has bagged standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh.

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani, the statement said.

The company's winning bid for the Kuppam project was at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh, it said.