JUST IN
Explained: How 'Digi Yatra' reads one's face as the boarding pass
Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong, says Bilkis Bano
India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December
Any compelling reason for environmental release of GM Mustard? SC to Centre
Farmers get Rs 1.25 trn as claims till Oct 31 under Fasal Bima Yojana: Govt
5 more states likely to merge with national single window system by Dec 15
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP's prestige battle to defend its turf
New anti-conversion law was necessary, will be enforced strictly: Dhami
IMD forecasts warm winter, crop yields likely to feel the heat this year
MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong, says Bilkis Bano
Data hack derails daily life at AIIMS; admin reaches out to govt, IT firms
Business Standard

Explained: How 'Digi Yatra' reads one's face as the boarding pass

At the launch, Scindia said Digi Yatra will be one of the most efficient systems in the world

Topics
Indian airports | Aviation ministry | Facial recognition

Aneesh Phadnis 

Topping respondentsâ€™ list of airlines whose service was deemed most unsatisfactory was SpiceJet Ltd., followed by the countryâ€™s biggest airline with a 55% market share, IndiGo. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The system enables paperless and contactless processing of passengers at various touchpoints

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched Digi Yatra, a facial recognition technology-based system to provide a hassle-free travel experience to air travellers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian airports

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU