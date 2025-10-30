Home / Companies / News / Adani Airports to introduce AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

Adani Airports to introduce AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

The Adani Group currently operates seven airports - in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram

AAHL said the system will improve passenger satisfaction by offering faster, more consistent responses and by handling common queries automatically, freeing up staff for more complex requests. | Photo: India Shipping News
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with AIONOS, a tech firm backed by InterGlobe Enterprises, to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based helpdesk that will allow passengers to get instant, multilingual assistance across all Adani-run airports.
 
The system will work through voice, chat, web and mobile, helping travellers 24x7 in several Indian languages. 
The Adani Group currently operates seven airports -- in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram -- while its eighth, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon. 
The new AI system will function like a digital concierge, offering information on flight timings, boarding gates, baggage status, directions, and airport services. It will also help with practical needs such as booking a wheelchair, locating the nearest lounge, requesting a doctor on call, or even buying something at an airport shop and having it delivered home, said AIONOS cofounder C P Gurnani. 
This technology, called IntelliMate, has been developed by AIONOS. It uses ‘agentic AI’, which means it can understand context and continue a conversation seamlessly across different platforms. For example, a passenger can start chatting on the website and later switch to voice or the mobile app without repeating information. 
AAHL said the system will improve passenger satisfaction by offering faster, more consistent responses and by handling common queries automatically, freeing up staff for more complex requests. 
Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports, said the initiative aligns with the group’s goal of building ‘smart, sustainable and future-ready’ airports.

