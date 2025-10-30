Home / Companies / News / Dabur India Q2 profit rises 6.5% to ₹444.79 crore on strong sales growth

Dabur India Q2 profit rises 6.5% to ₹444.79 crore on strong sales growth

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹2,758.33 crore as compared to ₹2,634.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said

Dabur India
Dabur India said in the second quarter it recorded steady growth across key verticals like health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported 6.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 444.79 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 417.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,191.32 crore as against Rs 3,028.59 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 2,758.33 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

"Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust topline and bottomline growth, reaffirming our leadership across core categories," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

He further said, "Our India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio, a clear testament to our focused brand investments and deep consumer connect."  Dabur India said in the second quarter it recorded steady growth across key verticals like health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.

International operations delivered strong growth of 7.7 per cent in Q2 with Dubai recording over 17 per cent, UK (48 per cent), Bangladesh and the US (16 per cent each) and Turkey (over 18 per cent).

On the way forward, Malhotra said, "As macroeconomic indicators turn favourable and GST reforms unlock afford ability, Dabur is uniquely positioned to accelerate inclusive growth and reinforce its leadership across segments."  The company is entering a new phase of growth, powered by a future-ready strategy and deep consumer trust, he said, adding that Dabur is investing boldly in premiumisation, digital transformation, and distribution expansion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

Welspun Corp Q2 profit rises 57% to ₹443.51 cr, order book at ₹23,500 cr

Canada notice may delay Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic launch

Reliance, Google announce free Gemini AI offer for Jio 5G subscribers

Jio-bp sets up 28 EV charging points at its Devanahalli retail outlet

Topics :Company NewsDabur IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story