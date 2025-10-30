Lupin Digital Health unveils VitaLyfe, AI-driven heart wellness app

Lupin Digital Health (LDH), a subsidiary of pharma major Lupin, on Thursday announced the launch of VitaLyfe, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform designed specifically for working professionals aged 25 to 50.

The platform aims to help India’s workforce reclaim heart health by combining artificial intelligence, behavioural science, and computer-vision technology to identify early risks and deliver personalised interventions across nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

AI and science-led approach to heart health

“Most cardiac conditions are preventable and lifestyle-driven,” said Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO of Lupin Digital Health. “We found that while diabetes awareness has grown thanks to metrics like HbA1c, heart health lacked a clear, measurable parameter. That’s where the concept of heart age comes in.”

Developed from research published in the British Heart Journal, VitaLyfe’s algorithm calculates a user’s “heart age” using clinical markers such as cholesterol, blood pressure, and lifestyle habits, helping users quantify and reduce their “heart age gap.” Corporate-first model for affordable wellness Available initially through employers, insurers, and brokers, the platform follows a B2B2C model, with corporate health plans serving as the primary entry point. “The need is highest among corporate employees. HR heads are genuinely concerned about young professionals in their 30s and 40s facing sudden cardiac events,” Srinivasan noted. Employers are willing to allocate ₹5,000–₹8,000 per employee for wellness programmes, while VitaLyfe is priced under ₹1,000, making it accessible and scalable.

Once onboarded, users undergo a “risk stratification” process that translates raw health data into insights such as heart age, gap contributors, and lifestyle risks. The app then sets measurable goals — such as lowering heart age by two years or losing five kilos — and deploys AI-driven interventions. Key features include photo-based meal tracking, camera-guided exercise correction, guided meditation routines, and gamified challenges that encourage team participation. “We’ve already tested VitaLyfe with around 5,000 employees in beta, and engagement has been very strong,” Srinivasan said. Backed by Lupin’s clinical and digital expertise Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations at Lupin, said, “With VitaLyfe, we are enabling insurers and employers to combine clinical expertise with AI-driven technology to deliver scalable, measurable wellness outcomes for millions of working Indians.”

The platform, compliant with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act and ISO 27001-certified, stores all user data securely within India. Expanding beyond cardiac care into preventive wellness For LDH, VitaLyfe marks a strategic expansion beyond post-discharge cardiac care into preventive wellness. The company, which partners with over 50 hospitals, currently derives 60–70 per cent of its revenue from digital therapeutics for cardiac patients. While the immediate focus is adoption, Srinivasan sees significant growth potential. “Look at India’s white-collar workforce and the growing burden of cardiometabolic diseases. The sky’s the limit,” he said. VitaLyfe is expected to gain strong traction as employers renew group insurance plans for 2025. Looking ahead, LDH plans to extend its digital therapeutics model to metabolic disorders and oncology, supported by clinical validation.