Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India on Thursday announced the launch of Dabur Ventures — an investment platform with a capital allocation of up to ₹500 crore.

New venture to focus on digital-first premium brands

“We will restrict our existing categories and not go beyond them. We already have a quite diversified portfolio, and across it we will look at adjacencies which are premium, resonating with the digital-first Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumer. We will get into modernisation of format,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, told analysts during a call after announcing the company’s September quarter results.

“Any digital-first company that has got a head start on what we can do organically ourselves is what we will speak to and get in the early stages,” he added. Q2 profit rises 6.4% despite ₹100-cr GST impact The maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy reported a 6.4 per cent rise in net profit to ₹452.6 crore during the quarter from ₹425 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales grew 5.4 per cent to ₹3,191.3 crore from ₹3,028.6 crore in the year-ago period, while profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 3.4 per cent to ₹728.1 crore.

The company’s rural growth was 500 basis points (bps) ahead of urban, while overall volumes grew 2 per cent during the quarter. “Our performance during the quarter stands as a testament to Dabur’s enduring resilience and consumer trust. Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust growth. Our India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio,” Malhotra said in a release. The company recorded a GST impact of around ₹100 crore, Malhotra told analysts, while adding that nearly 66 per cent of the company’s portfolio benefited from rate reductions.