Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) met on Wednesday to open the bids submitted by the interested parties. The last date was June 24

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates
The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) leads the list of claimants after acquiring the stressed JAL loans from a consortium of lenders headed by the State Bank of India (SBI). (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About half a dozen companies including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta and Jindal Power have submitted resolution plans to acquire Jaiprakash Associates through an insolvency process, according to sources.

On Tuesday, sources had said that Billionaire Gautam Adani group firm Adani Enterprises, mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Dalmia Bharat Cement and Jaypee Infratech have submitted their bids.

PNC Infratech is also believed to have put in its bid.

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) met on Wednesday to open the bids submitted by the interested parties. The last date was June 24.

Resolution plan of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, which has been acquired by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group, may get rejected as it has not fulfilled certain criteria.

In April, as many as 25 companies showed interest to acquire JAL.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, however, did not submit the resolution plan after showing initial interest.

JAL, which has business interests spanning real estate, cement manufacturing, hospitality, and engineering & construction, was admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024.

JAL was taken to insolvency proceedings after the conglomerate defaulted on payment of loans. 

Creditors are claiming a staggering Rs 57,185 crore.

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) leads the list of claimants after acquiring the stressed JAL loans from a consortium of lenders headed by the State Bank of India (SBI).

JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.

JAL has four cement plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and a few leased limestone mines in Madhya Pradesh. The cement plants, however, are non-operational.

It also has investments in subsidiaries, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd, Jaypee Infrastructure Development Ltd and several other companies.

Jaypee Group's Jaypee Infratech has already been acquired by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group through an insolvency process. Suraksha Group has to complete various stalled projects comprising around 20,000 apartments in Noida and Greater Noida. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JioHotstar nears Netflix with 300 mn subscribers after IPL 2025 surge

Premium

Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

Union Bank of India to garner ₹6,000 crore through equity, debt mix

Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

Premium

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Topics :Jaiprakash AssociatesVedanta LimitedAdani Enterprises

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story