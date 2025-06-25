Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Expect 20% growth in international CV bizEven as the global commercial vehicle (CV) industry is yet to reach the pre-Covid levels, Tata Motors expects to have a 20 per cent growth in CV business this year. The company sees green shoots in Saarc markets like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, where it is among the market leaders. These three countries have gone through much economic turmoil, but green shoots were on the horizon, said Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors.The company plans to strengthen its presence in sub-Saharan Africa, and expand into countries where it did not have presence before the Covid-19 pandemic. In West Asia, markets like UAE and Qatar have seen good growth in buses, and Saudi Arabia has seen good growth in trucks. Wagh added that the company has recently entered North Africa — markets like Morocco and Egypt. “So, with this, we expect that we should grow very healthy, more than 20 per cent, in international business,” Wagh said, adding that the company was also exploring markets in Eastern Europe and Latin America.
