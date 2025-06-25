Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has extended the deadline for proposals from industrial users to set up 220 megawatt electric (MWe) small nuclear reactors, amid growing interest from companies seeking cleaner energy sources.

NPCIL has extended the deadline for submitting proposals for setting up Bharat Small Reactors (BSR) in new or existing industries to Sept. 30, 2025, from June 30, the company said in a notice published on Wednesday.

The corporation will now open proposals on a rolling basis.

NPCIL said several industrial houses have already signed non-disclosure agreements and begun joint work on the BSR model, while others have requested more time to prepare submissions.