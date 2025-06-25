JioHotstar nears Netflix with 300 mn subscribers after IPL 2024 surge

India’s JioHotstar has reached 300 million subscribers, bringing it closer to Netflix, the US-based global streaming platform, driven by massive reach and viewership during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, according to a report by JioStar.

As of 2024, Netflix, a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform present in over 190 countries, had about 301.63 million subscribers, according to data compiled by Statista. In comparison, Amazon Prime Video has over 200 million Prime members. (In some countries, Prime Video is bundled with Prime membership, while in others, it operates as a standalone service not included under Prime membership.)

For the JioStar Network, the average daily reach during the tournament on television was 121 million viewers, while for digital it was 170 million viewers. This was twice the viewership of the Super Bowl — the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the US — the report stated. ALSO READ: Jiohotstar closes in on Netflix, overall subscriber base touches 300 mn “Once a year for them (referring to the Super Bowl). Every day for us (JioStar), for over two months straight,” it said in the report. In the 18th season of the IPL, JioStar had over 425 advertisers across 40 categories.

“India’s growing influence in sport is nothing but a reflection of India’s growing significance on the global stage, driven by a strong consumption-oriented economy,” said Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer, sports and live experiences, JioStar, during an APOS fireside chat held in Bali. Gupta further added, “This IPL, not only have we reached a billion viewers across platforms, we have also managed to make this IPL the most monetised edition of the event, and also the most monetised sporting event ever in India across advertising and subscription revenue.” India’s biggest media conglomerate, JioStar, further highlighted in the report that connected TV (CTV) viewership in the country has increased as its streaming platform, JioHotstar, was available on 99 per cent of devices in India. It recorded 1.04 billion app downloads on Android.