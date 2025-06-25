Union Bank of India to garner ₹6,000 crore through equity, debt mix

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said the bank plans to garner Rs 6,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

The decision in this regard was taken in the board meeting held on Wednesday, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved raising of equity capital not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in tranche(s) through public issue (further public offer) and/or rights issue and/or private placements including qualified institutions placements or a combination(s) thereof to any eligible institutions, it said.