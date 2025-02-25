Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Green Energy arm bags 1250 MW pumped hydro storage project from UPPCL

According to the statement, the Annual Fixed Cost payable under the LOA stood at Rs 76,53,226 per MW per annum (taxes extra) for the entire period of 40 years from the commercial operation date

Adani Green Ltd
Adani Saur Urja, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from UPPCL in this regard.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Adani Saur Urja has bagged an order from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects.

Adani Saur Urja, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from UPPCL in this regard.

The capacity is secured through the e-Reverse Auction conducted by UPPCL, a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement, the Annual Fixed Cost payable under the LOA stood at Rs 76,53,226 per MW per annum (taxes extra) for the entire period of 40 years from the commercial operation date.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

