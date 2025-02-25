Biological E teams with Danish vax firm to give Chikungunya jabs to LMICs

Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited (BE) is partnering with Danish firm Bavarian Nordic to expand access to the latter’s chikungunya vaccine in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

This partnership includes a technology transfer of the current drug product manufacturing process for the chikungunya vaccine, with the option to transfer the drug substance process at a later stage.

To that effect, the companies have reached an agreement to expand their capacity to provide future supplies to endemic LMICs. The initial technology transfer will be followed by regulatory approval applications and the commencement of commercial manufacturing.

BE’s existing facilities in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, will be expanded to produce the chikungunya vaccine. The manufacturing process at BE is expected to generate up to 300 new jobs.

This agreement aligns with Bavarian Nordic’s strategy to provide global access to its chikungunya vaccine through partners in markets outside the US and Europe. The recent and first approval of the vaccine in the US for individuals as young as 12 years, along with a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), has demonstrated the feasibility of expanding regulatory approvals beyond these markets.

In February, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VIMKUNYA (CHIKV VLP) as the first chikungunya vaccine for individuals aged 12 years and older.

Also Read

The approval was based on results from two Phase III clinical trials involving more than 3,500 healthy participants. The studies met their primary endpoints, with results showing that 21 days after vaccination, the vaccine induced neutralising antibodies in up to 97.8 per cent of the vaccinated individuals and demonstrated a rapid immune response starting within one week. The vaccine was well tolerated, with vaccine-related adverse events primarily mild or moderate.

An EU approval is pending a decision from the European Commission following a recommendation in January 2025 by the CHMP of the EMA.

Mahima Datla, managing director, Biological E. Limited, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Bavarian Nordic to help expand the availability of their chikungunya vaccine in low- and middle-income countries. The scale of our manufacturing and successful track record in providing global access to vaccines is synergistically aligned with Bavarian Nordic via this strategic partnership. We are committed to utilising our advanced and efficient manufacturing technologies to meet health needs in endemic regions, and we are excited that our collaborative efforts will soon help improve public health by preventing chikungunya in various parts of the world.”

Paul Chaplin, president and chief executive officer, Bavarian Nordic, said that expanding supply is a prerequisite for addressing the increasing need for solutions to prevent chikungunya in vulnerable populations in endemic regions.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV). In the past 20 years, the virus has emerged in several regions across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, including many popular travel destinations, often causing large, unpredictable outbreaks. Since its discovery, CHIKV has been identified in more than 110 countries, with evidence of transmission confirmed in over 50 countries in the past five years. Chikungunya typically presents with acute symptoms such as fever, rash, fatigue, headache, and often severe, incapacitating joint pain. Most patients recover, but 30-40 per cent may develop chronic symptoms lasting months or even years. In 2024, 620,000 cases of chikungunya and over 200 deaths were reported worldwide. Recent data suggest that chikungunya is significantly underreported and often misdiagnosed as dengue fever due to similar symptoms.

CHIKV VLP is an adjuvanted virus-like particle (VLP) recombinant protein vaccine for active immunisation against chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals aged 12 years and older. Since VLPs contain no viral genetic material, the vaccine cannot infect cells, reproduce, or cause disease.

Bavarian Nordic is the preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments for public health preparedness and has a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. Established in 1953, BE is the first private-sector biological products company in India and the first pharmaceutical company in southern India. It supplies vaccines to more than 130 countries, while its therapeutic products are sold in India, the US, and Europe. BE’s portfolio currently includes 10 WHO-approved vaccines and 10 USFDA-approved generic injectables. Recently, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved BE’s 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.