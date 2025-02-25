Revolt expects volume sales to jump 3x in FY26, says Anjali Rattan

Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors expects its sales volume to nearly triple to approximately 40,000 units in 2025-26 (FY26), driven by new product launches, strong demand, and an expanding dealership network, Anjali Rattan, chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said on Tuesday.

RattanIndia owns Revolt Motors.

She said that Revolt will consider raising its first round of investment once monthly sales reach approximately 5,000 units. An initial public offering (IPO) or demerger could follow at a later stage, she added.

RattanIndia acquired Revolt in January 2023. The company sold 7,928 units in 2023-24 (FY24) and 8,596 units in the first nine months of the current financial year, with FY25 sales projected at 13,000-14,000 units.

Revolt currently offers four electric motorcycle models and unveiled its fifth, the RV BlazeX, on Tuesday, at a starting price of Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the 150 km-per-charge model will begin in the first week of March.

The dealership network has grown from 28 in January to around 200 now, with plans to add 300 more by March next year, reaching a total of 500.

After unveiling the new model, Anjali Rattan told reporters: "The sales this financial year will be about 13,000-14,000 units. We expect the sales in the next financial year to be about 40,000 units."

She said that she is not 'hungry' for new investments right now as the focus is on the right technology and principles, along with frugality.

"My focus is on marketing, new product launches, and putting the right R&D (research and development) structure in place. Other than these three, I don't take care of what is happening. Sales will happen if these three things are in place... If an EV customer is happy, he will bring 20 more customers to the company's dealership," she added.

While talking about future plans to raise investments, she stated: "There will be two phases here. We will go for an IPO but before that, we will go for a pre-IPO round of investment. However, right now, I am not really keen on any seed investment or primary or secondary investment."

"I don't want to go for a first round of investment with my company unless I hit a sales number of about 5,000 units per month. The moment I hit 5,000, it is a game changer for my company as well... Revolt is anyway a subsidiary of a listed company, so I might just have to demerge the company and not go for an IPO," she added.

When asked when she expects the company to hit the monthly sales milestone of 5,000 units, she replied, "Very soon."

She mentioned that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are the top markets for the company right now.

"Our gross margins are not negative like other companies. However, our marketing expenditures are much higher," she added.

The company already has an annual production capacity of 180,000 units per year. Revolt has also started exports to Sri Lanka, with plans to activate at least one more South Asian market by next month.