Adani Green Energy raises $400 mn for its solar power projects in Raj, Guj

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy firm, has raised $400 million financing from a consortium of international lenders for its under-construction 750 MW solar power projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the company said in a statement today.

While the Rajasthan project, with a 500 MW capacity, has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the 250 MW Gujarat project is a standalone merchant power project being implemented at the world’s largest renewable energy cluster at Khavda in Gujarat. "With confidence in the evolving merchant energy market, AGEL is diversifying revenue streams, along with traditional PPAs, to enhance project revenue and position itself favourably for sustained value creation. Following AGEL’s lead, banks are becoming more comfortable with financing merchant projects with the transaction marking a sentiment shift in the international banking market," the company said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The lenders, Cooperative Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, provided the debt facility.

Adani Green Energy shares closed at Rs 1,755 a share on Wednesday with a total market valuation of Rs 2.78 trillion.

The company has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 1.3 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25) to expand its capacity across its portfolio companies and will raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in equity this financial year to fund the projects. Among its portfolio companies, Adani Green Energy will invest Rs 34,000 crore to expand its facilities in Gujarat’s Khavda site alone.

The $400 million construction facility along with the funding solutions also provides the syndicated guarantee-backed assurance programme in sync with AGEL’s procurement strategy. The transaction paves the way for a sustainable debt structure, developed as part of AGEL’s capital management plan, for financing merchant exposure, the company said.

The green loan, housed under subsidiaries of AGEL, supports the company’s growth trajectory and aligns with its commitment to sustainability. AGEL already has a 10,934 MW operational portfolio, which consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind, and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.