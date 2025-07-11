Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Logistics to raise up to ₹750 crore through rights issue

Mahindra Logistics to raise up to ₹750 crore through rights issue

Mahindra Logistics, a Mahindra Group company, plans to raise up to ₹750 crore through a rights issue to repay borrowings and for general corporate purposes

Mahindra Logistics
The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries, including automobile, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
The board of directors at Mahindra Logistics, a Mahindra Group company, has approved a plan to raise up to ₹750 crore through a rights issue.
 
This fundraising is primarily for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes, the company stated in a note submitted to the stock exchanges on Friday (11 July).
 
The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. Mahindra Logistics’ shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at ₹378.95. Its market capitalisation stands at around ₹2,733.42 crore as of 11 July. 
 
Mahindra Logistics is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider that specialises in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. It has 20.8 million square feet (msf) of warehousing space across India. The company also has an energy-efficient, multi-client warehousing network of over 5 msf.
 
“With an asset-light business model backed by its strong network of business associates, the company’s business model is scalable, ensuring a wider reach across the country with local expertise,” the company noted.
 
Earlier, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹6,105 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), compared to ₹5,506 crore in FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the same period stood at ₹284 crore, compared to ₹229 crore.
 
However, in FY25, the company incurred a loss of ₹35.85 crore, compared to a loss of ₹54.74 crore in FY24.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

