Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd's sales bookings rose per cent to ₹1,124 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher price realisation.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it achieved sales value of ₹1,124 crore for April-June quarter as against ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales volume dipped to 1.25 million sq ft from 1.29 million sq ft.

However, the average price realisation increased to₹ 8,988 per sq ft from ₹8,246 per sq ft.

Puravankara has completed more than 90 projects measuring around 53 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.