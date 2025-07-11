Home / Companies / News / Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it achieved sales value of ₹1,124 crore for April-June quarter as against ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period

Puravankara housing project
Puravankara has completed more than 90 projects measuring around 53 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. | Image: website/www.puravankara.com
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd's sales bookings rose per cent to ₹1,124 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher price realisation.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it achieved sales value of ₹1,124 crore for April-June quarter as against ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales volume dipped to 1.25 million sq ft from 1.29 million sq ft.

However, the average price realisation increased to₹ 8,988 per sq ft from ₹8,246 per sq ft.

Puravankara has completed more than 90 projects measuring around 53 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company has a land bank of 25 million sq ft and ongoing projects add up to 37 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

