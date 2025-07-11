Adani Group to foray into healthcare segment with ₹60,000 cr investments

Billionaire Gautam Adani is expanding his empire into a new frontier: healthcare, with a ₹60,000 crore investment by the family.
In an address to leading surgeons in Mumbai on Friday, Adani laid out his group’s ambitious roadmap to overhaul India’s healthcare landscape. Drawing parallels between infrastructure and human resilience, Adani called for an “entrepreneurial revolution” in medicine, backed by technology, empathy — and ₹60,000 crore ($7.2 billion) in philanthropic capital.
“India is facing a spinal epidemic,” Adani said, citing back pain as the country’s leading cause of disability. “We cannot rise if our people cannot stand.”
The Adani Group’s healthcare push will be anchored by the creation of “Adani Healthcare Temples” — AI-first, 1,000-bed integrated hospitals beginning with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said.
The campuses, designed in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, will merge clinical care, academic training, and research into one ecosystem. They aim to set global benchmarks in affordability, innovation, and scale, he said.
The healthcare vertical, funded from the family’s earlier ₹60,000 crore pledge for health, education, and skills, seeks to fill systemic gaps rather than compete with existing institutions. Adani called for convergence between technology, management, and medicine, and promised investment in modular, scalable healthcare infrastructure, especially in the face of future pandemics.
Adani urged medical professionals to join this transformation — whether by building AI-based spinal diagnostics, mobile rural operating theatres, or next-generation surgical centres.
“We entered healthcare not because it lacked momentum, but because the momentum was not enough,” he said. “This is not evolution. It’s a revolution.”
Adani said the hospitals will be embedded with an AI-first medical ecosystem and designed with the Mayo Clinic. The chain will later be expanded to other cities.
Adani’s move signals a diversification beyond infrastructure and energy into impact-driven sectors. The healthcare foray comes as part of a broader $100 billion capital expenditure plan over the next five years to build what he calls the “spine of India’s rise.”