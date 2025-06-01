Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

Adani companies, with interests stretching from ports to green energy, are steadily regaining investor confidence after a US indictment of the founder soured sentiment.

Adani Green Ltd

The Adani Group unit’s board approved a proposal to raise the amount via “Qualified Institutional Placement”.adani

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. approved raising ₹4,300 crore ($502 million) via a stake sale.
The Adani Group unit’s board approved a proposal to raise the amount via “Qualified Institutional Placement” in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing Saturday.
 
Adani companies, with interests stretching from ports to green energy, are steadily regaining investor confidence after a US indictment of the founder soured sentiment. The group in April raised about $750 million for an acquisition, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to about a third of the bond issue. Last week, its ports unit raised $150 million from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in a bilateral loan. 
 
 
In March, Fitch Ratings removed Adani Energy from a rating watch and assigned it a negative outlook, citing moderating risks associated with the group’s liquidity. “The Adani group has demonstrated adequate funding access” since the US bribery charges, Fitch said in a statement.
 

More From This Section

Canara Bank

Canara Bank waives all charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Indian bank

Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Deputy MD Shanti Ekambaram to retire in October

Ugro Capital

UGRO Capital announces Rs 400 crore rights issue at Rs 162 per share

weight loss, Wegovy semaglutide, Novo Nordisk Wegovy

HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

Topics : Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Adani Enterprise Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon