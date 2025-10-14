Home / Companies / News / Tata bets big on Apple's India plans with $100 million Justech takeover

Justech Precision, based in Kunshan, China, has supplied Apple since 2008. Its India unit, Justech Precision Industry India, was set up in 2019 in Tamil Nadu

iPhone, Apple iPhone
Tata Electronics has been expanding its presence in Apple’s supply chain. (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Tata Electronics has acquired the India operations of Chinese industrial company Justech Precision for nearly $100 million, CNBC reported. The move is aimed at strengthening Tata’s manufacturing capacity as Apple increases its focus on assembling iPhones in India. 
 
According to CNBC, the transaction was finalised in August, with HSBC Bank and HDFC Bank acting as advisors.
 
Headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, Justech Precision has been a long-time supplier to Apple since 2008. The company provides advanced industrial machinery, including computer numerical control (CNC) systems used for precise cutting and fabrication, to major Apple suppliers like Foxconn.
 
Justech’s India arm, Justech Precision Industry India Pvt Ltd, was established in 2019 in Tamil Nadu. 

Tata’s iPhone manufacturing ambitions

 
Tata Electronics has been expanding its presence in Apple’s supply chain. Earlier in January, the company acquired a 60 per cent stake in Pegatron’s India unit, which operates an iPhone assembly plant, according to news agency Reuters.
 
Tata began assembling iPhones in 2023 and is expected to play a key role as Apple reportedly plans to shift all US-bound iPhone production to India by 2026. Currently, Apple still produces most of its smartphones in China, but growing geopolitical tensions, higher tariffs and supply disruptions have accelerated its efforts to diversify.

Apple’s shift from China to India

 
Neil Shah, co-founder of Counterpoint Research, told CNBC that Apple’s main assembler, Foxconn, currently accounts for about two-thirds of India’s iPhone shipments, while Tata Electronics handles the remaining one-third.
 
He said this share is expected to change as Tata expands capacity at its two plants in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka, the latter being a former Wistron facility.
 
Apple’s search for alternative manufacturing bases began after China’s pandemic lockdowns disrupted production at key assembly plants. Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, along with tariff hikes on Chinese imports have further pushed Apple to strengthen its India footprint. However, Apple still maintains deep ties with China. During a visit to China in March, Apple’s then Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams met with Justech executives and pledged continued investment in the country.
 
Analysts believe India’s share of global iPhone production will continue to grow rapidly. Counterpoint Research estimates that India will account for 26 per cent of all iPhone shipments by the end of 2025, up from 20 per cent at the start of this year, the news report said.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

