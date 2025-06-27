Adani Group has recorded the highest brand value growth among Indian companies in 2025, according to the latest India 100 rankings released by Brand Finance.

Adani Group’s brand value surged to $6.46 billion in 2025, up from $3.55 billion in 2024 — a jump of $2.91 billion. This year’s growth exceeds the group’s total brand worth recorded in 2023.

This sharp rise has propelled the group from 16th place to 13th, showcasing its growing strength among India’s leading names.

"Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand ranked this year, with its brand value up by 82 per cent. The group's growth is attributed to aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, the surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders," according to the Brand Finance report.

Methodology behind the rankings Brand Finance, a London-based consultancy, assesses brand value using a combination of factors: Brand Strength Index (based on customer perception and behaviour), Brand Impact (seen through royalty rates), and Forecast Revenues (which estimates the brand’s financial contribution in future). The total value of the top 100 Indian brands now stands at $236.5 billion, according to the 2025 report. Tata tops the chart again Tata Group retains its number one spot as India’s most valuable brand, with its value rising by 10 per cent to $31.6 billion. "This historic milestone underscores India's expanding economic clout and the Tata Group's multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI, and renewables," added the report.

Strong showings from Infosys, HDFC, LIC In second place, Infosys recorded a 15 per cent increase in brand value to $16.3 billion, staying ahead in the IT services sector. HDFC Group, now at number three, rose 37 per cent to $14.2 billion, boosted by its merger with HDFC Ltd and its growing influence in financial services. Fourth on the list, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) saw its brand value grow by 35 per cent to $13.6 billion, showing strong public trust and market presence. Other big movers in Top 10 * HCLTech moved up to eighth place with a 17 per cent rise to $8.9 billion * Larsen & Toubro stayed steady in ninth place, with a 3 per cent rise to $7.4 billion, reflecting gains from its ventures into renewables and semiconductors * Mahindra Group, at tenth, increased its value by 9 per cent to $7.2 billion, supported by innovation in engineering and technology Taj leads in brand strength Taj Hotels retained its title as India’s strongest brand for the fourth straight year, thanks to its premium service and expansion overseas.